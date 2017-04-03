It’s in his DNA! The Crawford-Gerber clan attended the 2017 Fashion Los Angeles Awards on Sunday, April 2, to support one of their own, award winner Presley Gerber.



Gerber, 17, took home the Emerging Model award at the ceremony, which took place at the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood. His mom, model Cindy Crawford, his dad, Rande Gerber, and his younger sister, Kaia, were also there to cheer him on.

“My whole family is so supportive of me. It’s just so comforting to have them here. It’s making everything a lot easier,” Gerber, who recently starred in a G2000 campaign, told ET at the event.



Crawford took to Instagram to congratulate her son, writing “Hit the polka dot carpet last night with these guys to cheer on @PresleyGerber.”

Kaia, 15, who looks just like her mom, is well on her way to becoming a top model too. Three days before Presley accepted his award, Kaia became the face of Marc Jacobs Daisy perfume.



Other celebrities such as Ashton Kutcher, Kim Kardashian and Nicki Minaj also came out to the Nick Jonas-hosted event.



Kardashian wore a sheer white dress that was reminiscent of her May 2014 Givenchy wedding dress to honor her friend and favorite photographer, Mert Alas, with the Creative of the Year award. Rapper Nicki Minaj chose Versace to accept her Fashion Rebel award and talked about her insecurities and her friendship with Anna Wintour.

