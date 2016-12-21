Who you callin’ old? Not Cindy Crawford! The supermodel is sick of the social media trolls flooding her Instagram comments with notes on how she’s aged over the years.

“I don't need everyone on Instagram pointing out that I don't look the same way I did when I was 20,” the former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover girl, 50, said in her New Beauty winter-spring 2017 cover story. “I know that. Sometimes, when you're in the public eye, it can be hard, and that's where you kind of have to work on yourself."



And despite societal pressure, the mom of budding models Kaia and Presley, who she shares with husband Rande Gerber, is perfectly fine with aging gracefully. "No matter what I do, I'm not going to look 20, or 30. I just want to look great for 50,” she continued. “I exercise, eat healthy and take really good care of my skin. There's pressure on women to do the undoable, which is not age. But it's about looking great for however old you are, regardless of what that number is."

Robin Platzer/Images/Getty

However, being 50 has its surprises, she admitted. “Some things you expect, like gray hair. But what I wasn't expecting was the texture of my hair to change so much. It’s gotten much coarser over the years. I look at my daughter and I'm always like, ‘You have my old hair and I want it back!’” she revealed. “Her hair looks great even if she goes to sleep with it wet. She wakes up in the morning and it's just, like, perfect and I'm jealous of that."

A good dose of self-affirmation helps the Meaningful Beauty skincare creator feel beautiful when she needs a jolt of confidence. “I think the sanest way to age is to accept it,” she noted of getting older. "My focus is on accepting the inevitable part of aging while trying to feel good, be grateful for good healthy and enjoy being 50. I love Nora Ephron's book I Feel Bad About My Neck and Other Thoughts on Being a Woman. I love when she says, 'If you're under the age of 35, put on a bikini and don't take it off.' No matter what you felt about your body at 30, at 50 you're going to be like, 'Ugh, if only I wasn't so hard on myself.' So when I'm 70 and 80, I'm probably going to look back and ask what was I being so hard on myself for. I think if my approach was to be less hard on myself, then maybe the world will follow it too!”

