Behold Disney's New Line of Disney Princess–Inspired Cocktail Dresses

If you think of yourself as a real-life Disney Princess — as well you should, queen! — Disney just launched the cocktail dress collection of your dreams.



Disney just launched the new line, called The Dress Shop, at Walt Disney World's Disney Springs in Orlando in March, and it's filled with retro dresses inspired by your favorite ladies in the House of Mouse, including Miss Mouse herself, Minnie. There's a red, dotted dress for Minnie, a teacup-covered dress for Alice, a leaf-print dress for Pocahontas and a dress with half-eaten apples for Snow White. There's even a Wicked Queen dress, for those who'd rather embrace their more villainous side. And each one is cut in a '50s style silhouette — think A-line dresses with cinched waistlines and crinoline underneath for a little extra poof — so they're ultra-flattering.

There are also a few dresses created with the theme park's famous rides in mind, like a parrot-printed dress for The Enchanted Tiki Room and a burgundy, '40s-esque number inspired by the uniforms the bellhops wear at the Hollywood Tower of Terror. (That last one also has a matching purse.)

While the dresses, which retail between $100 and $160, are currently only available at Walt Disney World and Disneyland (at Vault 28), they'll soon be sold online, too. So if you are a #Disnerd and have a prom or cocktail party coming up, keep an eye out for the drop!

