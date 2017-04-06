Dove's New Range for Babies Is All About Unique Moms

Big news, baby! Dove is launching a new category just for babies called Baby Dove (naturally), and it's all about supporting every parent's own unique way of parenting.

As heard in the line's campaign video, one mom laments, "Most people feel like they have a license to tell you what they think it means to be a good mom."

Courtesy Dove

But another woman chimes in, "There are so many ways to be a mom." In her case, she notes, "I don't think I could be the mom that I want to be without climbing in my life. It keeps me who I am, and allows me to be a really good mom to [my daughter] Anna."

The video also features a single mom, a mom who's a professional dancer, a mom who owns a farm and a lesbian couple, proving that not only is there more than one way to parent, there's also more than one kind of mom.

As for the actual products in the hypoallergenic Baby Dove lineup — the brand's first new range in seven years — they include body wash, baby lotion, cleansing bars, shampoo and wipes and come in two formulas: "rich moisture," for dry to normal skin, and "sensitive moisture," which is designed to be especially kind to dry, sensitive skin.

The products range in price from $2.50 to $8, and are available for purchase at amazon.com.



