Robino Salvatore/GC Images

Reel hot! Celebrities are already flocking to the South of France for the 2017 Cannes Film Festival, and while we're obsessing over all the fabulous red carpet looks, one star quickly stole the show with her sizzling bikini body.

Robino Salvatore/GC Images

Ahead of the 70th annual film festival, Emily Ratajkowski showed off her rock-solid abs in a ribbed turquoise swimsuit while enjoying the pool of the Hotel du Eden-Roc. The super sexy two-piece, which is high-waisted with cut-outs on the hips, is by Velvet Sphynx. The model-actress, 25, finished her look with a pair of round sunglasses, gold hoop earrings and a long pendant necklace. She styled her hair in a tight, low bun with a center part.

Gisela Schober/GC Images

That same day, the beauty covered up with a stunning Attico floral maxi dress. The semi-sheer frock, which she paired with bright blue sandals, retails for $1455 and is available at net-a-porter.com.

Emily Ratajkowski/Instagram

EmRata gave Us even more bikini body envy when she posted a red-hot snap of herself wearing a teeny-tiny two-piece in an Instagram shot. The Gone Girl star was suited in a strapless top and high-waisted bottoms that showed off her killer long legs. She wore her hair down in a natural style and accessorized with large sunglasses.

Be a trendsetter! Sign up now for the Stylish by Us Weekly newsletters to get celeb fashion, beauty tips, and more delivered directly to your inbox.