Emma Roberts Gets a Blonde Bob, Lucy Hale Lightens Hers

Welcome back, Emma Roberts! The 26-year-old actress has rocked nearly every hair color under the sun — from cayenne red waves, to smoky brown locks, to platinum extensions — but her latest hairdo is a recreation of one she's worn many times before, the textured blonde bob. And why not?! Roberts' look is her signature for a reason: It looks amazing on her.

To go back to one of her fave ‘dos, the American Horror Story star turned to NYC's Nine Zero One salon on Thursday, August 3. The salon's coowners, Nikki Lee and Riawna Capri, chatted with Us about giving Roberts the look.

"A blonde at heart can only be dark for so long," they said. "It was time for Emma to clear out old energy and that's what we did. A full color correction tag teamed by Nikki Lee and Riawna Capri Co Owners of Nine Zero One Salon. Emma was #CayenneSpice red earlier this year and then #SmokyQuartz brown. She did it, she rocked it, and it was time to bring her back to her signature blonde. With the help of Olaplex we were able to achieve this color change in just a few hours, keeping Emma's hair healthy and extension free. Then Riawna chopped a good 4 inches off her natural hair and created a textured chin length bob. This gave Emma the edge and freedom she's been missing."

In other bob-related news, Lucy Hale, who has been rocking the short look all summer, just got a subtle, yet stunning, update to hers. The Pretty Little Liars alum, 28, lightened her dark brown hair ever so slightly with some chestnut strands.

My @kristin_ess of Vancouver is @chrisweberhair 👯 thank you thank you for being so sweet and warming up my locks 🌞 A post shared by Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) on Aug 3, 2017 at 10:29pm PDT

"My @kristin_ess of Vancouver is @chrisweberhair 👯 thank you thank you for being so sweet and warming up my locks," she captioned the Friday, August 4, Instagram debuting her new look.

