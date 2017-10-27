Whenever Zendaya walks a red carpet, she’s sure to be a head-turner. Case in point? Her recent appearances at the Louis Vuitton and InStyle Awards, where she rocked an afro and a bob with bangs. The actress has rocked some incredible hair looks, including big and bouncy curls, slicked back locks, braids, dreadlocks and everything in between. Scroll through the photos below for some of her most incredible, envy-inducing hair transformations!