Marc Piasecki/WireImage.com

Lovely lady of La La Land! Fresh from her Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy honor at the 2017 Golden Globes, Emma Stone hit another red carpet looking like a winner from head to toe.

The actress, who plays aspiring actress Mia Dolan in the award-winning film, hit the Paris premiere on Tuesday, January 10, in a short-sleeved burgundy Chanel top with a floral bodice, teamed with a gold skirt done in the brand’s signature tweed. Stone’s longtime stylist Petra Flannery paired the ankle-length skirt with a pair of black single-sole Jimmy Choo sandals, and hair pro Mara Roszak styled the star’s red shoulder-length locks in a tousled ponytail with a few tendrils hanging down. Makeup artist Rachel Goodwin used Nars products to achieve a burnt umber and gold-rimmed eye, along with glossy mahogany lips (according to a January 11 Instagram from the guru).

Imago via ZUMA Press

Though Stone’s Chanel screamed chic, we’re still swooning over her blush-colored Valentino number sprinkled with silver stars from the Globes, held on January 8 in Beverly Hills. The Easy A star, 28, teamed the glittering dress with a gold, platinum and diamond necklace with a drop stone, platinum and diamond rings and a pair of $10,500 diamond studs from Tiffany & Co. The number was a nod to Stone’s duet with Ryan Gosling from the film, called “City of Stars.”

Marc Piasecki/WireImage.com (2)

Stone looked stunning, but seemed to shy away from talk of her dress on the red carpet. When E! News’ Ryan Seacrest asked her to tell him about her dress, she had this to say: “Well, it’s pin and there are stars on it.”

Get celeb fashion, beauty tips, and more delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up for the Stylish by Us Weekly newsletter now!



