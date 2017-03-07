Nail polish brand Essie and fashion and bridal designer Monique Lhuillier have teamed up on a dreamy and romantic bridal nail polish line!



Designer Monique Lhuillier has long been a top choice for brides and bridesmaids for years — celebs such as Lauren Conrad and Carrie Underwood have worn her stunning gowns for their strolls down the aisle. And Essie is a longtime cult fave for manicures and pedicures.

The collection, which features six lacquers, will launch in April, right at the start of spring wedding season. There are colors for every type of bride and wedding. The line features more traditional hues like a glittering light pink, a sheer nude and a shimmering white, but it also has shades for the more daring bride (or bridesmaid!) such as a dusty gray, a deep berry-red and a metallic gold.

"I created shades fit for every bride, a perfect complement to unique bridal couture and natural beauty," Monique Lhuillier said in a statement about the limited-edition collection. "On my wedding day, that meant a traditional soft-pink-based manicure to complement the intricate detailing on the bodice and skirt of my dress. For some brides, that means a pop of berry red or metallic gold to balance a simple, elegant silhouette. This collection has something for every bride, bringing that 'perfect fit' feeling right down to her fingertips."



Each lacquer in the highly-anticipated line will retail for $11.50.

