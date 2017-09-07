Morning Makeup Tip: Fingertips vs. Brushes, How to Choose

Here at Stylish, we want our readers to look their best 24/7, so we’re taking a page from Us Weekly’s On-Air Correspondent Christina Garibaldi’s playbook for our video series Morning Makeup Tip. Garibaldi gets glam daily for the cameras, learning the easiest tips and tricks while she gets her makeup done.



In today’s video, Garibaldi gets the scoop from Charlotte Tilbury makeup artist Mia Jones on everything you’ve ever wanted to know about applying makeup with your fingers.



Jones shows Us tips and tricks of the trade that ensure that you know what products to apply with your hands, and when you should rely on brushes for your makeup application.

To see Garibaldi’s full glam session watch the Facebook Live below!