Double the Hadid, double the fun! Gigi and Bella Hadid are putting on the ultimate sister act for spring 2017. They're costarring in two of the biggest fashion campaigns of any season: Moschino and Fendi.



For Moschino, each sister models a piece from the instantly adored paper doll–inspired spring collection. Gigi, 21, wears a blue gown with an oversize ruffle on one sleeve, while Bella, 20, rocks a strapless peach peplum gown. Each also gets a turn at the slightly more casual offerings — a bikini (printed onto a dress) for Gigi and an embellished crop top and pencil skirt for Bella.



Fendi, meanwhile, made the ingenious move of letting the girls share the same shot. Gigi and Bella, each in her own blush ensemble with striped booties, appear popping out of different doors of the same wall. Bella even looks on at her older sister, who's working it against a door frame.

Clearly excited to be mugging it for two huge brands, Bella Instagrammed a solo snap from the Fendi campaign with the caption, "What a dream come true to start off the new year! … Karl I love you so much."



While Gigi has yet to post any of the pics, she kick-started the year by jetting off with her sister. She snapped a pic of the brunette beauty in front of a JetLux Life plane and shared it via Instagram on December 30 with the caption "precious cargo ❄️."



