The apples of his eye! Sylvester Stallone’s daughters rolled out the red carpet — literally! — in preparation for the 2017 Golden Globe Awards, airing on Sunday, January 8, in Beverly Hills.

Scarlet, 14, Sistine, 18, and Sophia Stallone, 20, who all share the title of this year’s Miss Golden Globes, attended the preview day for the ceremony on Thursday, January 4. The trio posed with host Jimmy Fallon, Hollywood Foreign Press Association president Lorenzo Soria, and executive producers Allen Shapiro and Barry Adelman at the Beverly Hilton hotel, where the main event will be held.

“My wonderful daughters and the amazing Jimmy Fallon getting ready for the Golden Globes Sunday night!” the Rocky actor, 70, Instagrammed that same day.

Sly’s daughters — with his wife of nine years, Jennifer Flavin — seem to be basking in the, well, golden glow, as they all covered the January 13, 2017, issue of The Hollywood Reporter as well. "We all started screaming and jumping up and down, music blasting, dogs barking," Sophia, a University of Southern California student, told the publication of the trio’s reaction to being chosen. "We didn't think we would get it.”

The Miss (or Mr.) Golden Globes title is awarded by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and typically goes to the offspring of Hollywood heavyweights or to up-and-coming stars. Other notables who’ve had the honor include Dakota Johnson, Freddie Prinze Jr., Rumer Willis and Corinne Foxx.

"This is the first time without our parents by our side," Sistine, who’s signed to IMG Models, added. "The way we behave is a reflection of the Golden Globes. We need to be responsible and mature."

