TERRY TSIOLIS/GOOP

"Earth to Gwyneth," reads the cover line on Goop's first ever print issue. They took that literally: The cover features the lifestyle site's founder and CEO, Gwyneth Paltrow, topless and slathered in mud from head to toe.

The 96-page magazine debut, which retails for a hefty price (like all things Goop) of $15, is the first iteration of a new quarterly publication. Just like the online brand, the book will feature wellness advice, clean beauty secrets, healthy recipes and more.

Nathan Congleton/NBC/Getty

The Fall 2017 issue, specifically, covers a makeup-bag detox, deep-dives into crystals and mud masks, a do-anywhere workout from fitness guru Tracy Anderson, fall fashion, tips for a better orgasm and a candid conversation with Paltrow, 44, herself.

In one standout story, the actress talks about having bee venom injected into her C-section scar. "The doctor stings you [with a live bee] like it's an acupuncture needle," shared the mother of Apple, 13, and Moses, 11 (with ex Chris Martin). "I had it done on my cesarean scar… I had some buckling in the scar, and it really evened it out."

In the issue's editor letter, Paltrow also recalls her first-ever cleanse: "I remember standing in a hippie health-food store in Greenwich Village and I saw a little paperback book describing a 'master cleanse,' and I was like, 'What's that?' I remember the next day [after I finished the cleanse] I was like, 'Oh, wow, I just did this cleanse, and I feel so much better. I can have a beer and a cigarette now, right?'"

