TOP 5

STORIES

Style News

Gwyneth Paltrow Poses Topless, Slathers Herself in Mud for the Cover of Goop's First Print Issue

By Talia Ergas

"Earth to Gwyneth," reads the cover line on Goop's first ever print issue. They took that literally: The cover features the lifestyle site's founder and CEO, Gwyneth Paltrow, topless and slathered in mud from head to toe.

The 96-page magazine debut, which retails for a hefty price (like all things Goop) of $15, is the first iteration of a new quarterly publication. Just like the online brand, the book will feature wellness advice, clean beauty secrets, healthy recipes and more.

The Fall 2017 issue, specifically, covers a makeup-bag detox, deep-dives into crystals and mud masks, a do-anywhere workout from fitness guru Tracy Anderson, fall fashion, tips for a better orgasm and a candid conversation with Paltrow, 44, herself.

In one standout story, the actress talks about having bee venom injected into her C-section scar. "The doctor stings you [with a live bee] like it's an acupuncture needle," shared the mother of Apple, 13, and Moses, 11 (with ex Chris Martin). "I had it done on my cesarean scar… I had some buckling in the scar, and it really evened it out."

In the issue's editor letter, Paltrow also recalls her first-ever cleanse: "I remember standing in a hippie health-food store in Greenwich Village and I saw a little paperback book describing a 'master cleanse,' and I was like, 'What's that?' I remember the next day [after I finished the cleanse] I was like, 'Oh, wow, I just did this cleanse, and I feel so much better. I can have a beer and a cigarette now, right?'"

Be a trendsetter! Download the Us Weekly app to get celeb fashion, beauty tips and more delivered directly to your iPhone.