H&M is breaking down traditional gender barriers. The international clothing retailer just announced it will sell a unisex denim collection, Denim United.



Courtesy H&M

The collection will blur the borders between men's and women's fashion by pulling inspiration for fabrics and silhouettes from both. The result is sustainable, modern clothing for everyone.



Courtesy H&M

"It is very natural for us to launch a unisex collection as fashion is constantly evolving and intersecting," H&M spokesperson Marybeth Schmitt said in a press release. "Today we see there are no boundaries in democratic style. Fashion should always be inclusive."

Courtesy H&M

Denim United will feature oversized cuts and casual mix-and-match pieces including work wear jackets, overalls and slouchy shorts. The items will be available in a range of washes. The garments in the collection are made with sustainable materials such as organic and recycled cotton.

The affordable retailer's line, launching March 23, will be available exclusively online at hm.com.

In 2016, Zendaya also embraced androgynous and gender fluid designs by including unisex options in her Daya by Zendaya clothing line.

"That just seems like a no-brainer to me," Zendaya told Elle of her all-inclusive collection. "Why would I alienate an entire group of people and make them feel like they can't access my clothes?"



