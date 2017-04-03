Talk about a rock! John Cena proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Nikki Bella, in front of a packed house at WrestleMania 33 on Sunday, April 2, and he did so with a whopper of an engagement ring. Watch the romantic proposal in the video above!

The professional wrestler and Trainwreck star, 39, presented the Total Divas star, 33, with an eye-popping bauble featuring a round-cut center stone set in a thick, diamond-studded band of either platinum or white gold. (WWE later shared close-up shots of the dazzling bling.)

WWE

"The ring is a classic style with a 'sporty twist,' making it perfect for Nikki," diamond expert Michael O'Connor tells Stylish. "The style is a classic solitaire resting upon a band of diamonds. What gives the ring the sporty twist is that the center diamond is held with six prongs — as opposed to four prongs — to keep it safer. The same is true of the channel-set band. The channel setting modernizes the look but also keeps the diamonds safer, because they are set deeper into a channel, without prongs, which is perfect for a more active woman."

As for the size of that center diamond, O'Connor adds, "It appears to be approximately 4 carats, which would put the value of this dazzler around $85,000."

WWE

Cena knelt down right in the middle of the ring to pop the question to his love of five years (a length of time their married opponents often taunted them about). "I have been waiting so long to ask you this," he said with the ring box in hand. "Stephanie Nicole Garcia-Colace, will you marry me?" She enthusiastically nodded yes and teared up when he placed the sparkler on her left ring finger.

While this is Bella's first marriage, Cena was previously married to Elizabeth Huberdeau from 2009 to 2012.

