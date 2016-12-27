Clint Brewer/Splash News

New year, new look? With 2017 just days away, Kanye West seems to be partaking in the time-honored tradition of revamping your look just in time for the new year. The "Famous" rapper added hints of pink to his recently dyed blond hair.



West, 39, debuted the blush accents en route to an L.A. movie theater on Monday, December 26. This came after he unveiled a platinum buzz cut at the "Rick Owens: Furniture" exhibit at the MOCA Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, where he made his first post-hospitalization appearance on December 8.



The Saint Pablo hitmaker, who canceled his tour in November before being hospitalized for what his physician Michael Farzam described as an episode of "temporary psychosis," has been hitting the movie theater frequently as of late. Not only did he catch a flick with his mother-in-law Kris Jenner's beau, Corey Gamble, on December 21, but he also stepped out to the cinema on Christmas Eve before joining wife Kim Kardashian's family at their annual holiday bash.



And yet, despite showing a united front for the season, sources tell Us Weekly that the couple's tumultuous fall — in addition to West's hospitalization, Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint in Paris in October — has "taken a toll" on their marriage. "Kim feels relieved he is getting the help he needs," the insider told Us. "She thinks this is what it will take to save him — and help their marriage."



Another source added that while the pair are not in couples counseling, "Kanye does still see a therapist every day. He's doing a lot better. He's definitely getting better at saying no to projects."



Be a trendsetter! Sign up now for the Stylish by Us Weekly newsletters to get celeb fashion, beauty tips, and more delivered directly to your inbox.



