Karlie Kloss’ Hair Colorist Dishes on the Model’s New Platinum Color

There’s major news in the world of hair: Supermodel Karlie Kloss debuted a stunning new platinum color in Paris on July 3 —and we got all the details from the pro behind the change, Christina Cessna.

According to the switch was all Kloss’ idea. “She came in dead-set on platinum!” Cessna exclusively tells Us Weekly. But while it was the model’s request, it was the colorist’s skill that got her there without sacrificing shine.

The process of taking the blonde model to snow-white took about three hours. “Her color had previously been lifted a little and her ends had been balayaged [hand-painted], and we had to get all the color out,” Cessna explains. How she did that? With several rounds of bleach, followed each time with her secret weapon, Olaplex. This magic treatment fortifies to keep delicate strands strong as you color.

Once Cessna got the pure hue she was striving for, she gave Kloss’ locks a little TLC with Kerastase Nutritive MasquIntense and gave her instructions to swap it with her regular conditioner from there. Other products the colorist recommends for platinum hair: Heat protectors like It’s a 10 Miracle Leave-in Product to prevent styling breakage and Ouai Rose Hair & Body Oil for hydration and sheen.

Thinking of going platinum? Cessna advises making a consultation appointment with a colorist to see if you’re a candidate. Platinum is tricky, so it’s best to leave it to a professional. And keep in mind that even if your hair is naturally light, there will be upkeep.

“You’re going to have to come back every three weeks and half-way through [that time] use a purple shampoo to keep the brassiness out," he tells us. Her favorite: Unite Blonda Shampoo.

As for the Klossy star’s hair, Cessna is happy with the results. She adds: “This platinum is edgy — so great for summer!”

