Because who can resist a lady in red? After visiting Harry Connick Jr.'s Harry show on Wednesday, January 25, Kelly Rowland hit the streets of NYC wearing a stunning red coat.



The Destiny's Child alum, 35, modeled a pin-striped jumpsuit with the scarlet topper draped over her shoulders (as celebs are wont to do). She added patent pointed-toe pumps and a bright red lip, the perfect complement to her statement piece.



As for the coat in question, it's Related's Koryn Coat in Red ($309, relatedapparel.com). The piece is crafted from wool and features a wide collar. And, of course, it adds a welcome pop of bright color to any winter wardrobe while the countdown to spring begins.



Love Rowland's coat as much as we do? Scroll to see (and shop!) three more look-alike pieces below.

Kristen Blake Single Breasted Wool Blend Coat ($150, shop.nordstrom.com)



Norma Kamali Double Breasted Bonded Trench ($385, revolve.com)



Helene Berman Wool Blend College Coat ($248, shop.nordstrom.com)



