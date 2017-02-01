Future fashionista! Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have revealed they’re releasing a kid’s clothing line, and they’ve already got the perfect model.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Snapchatted the exciting news on Monday, January 31, when she posted a photo and video of her little girl wearing an outfit from the collection.



“Hey where’s our model?” Kardashian can be heard asking as North smiles and says: “I’m here.”



The mom-of-two then revealed: “Daddy and mommy are doing a kids line and these are some of the pieces.”

It turns out the adorable three-year-old helped design the yellow sequined dress and shearling coat she was wearing.



“Northie picked out the colors and the fabric,” Kardashian admitted.

Before the big reveal, she’d teased her fans with the news, posting another video of North standing on a table to show off her look from head to toe.



“Let me see this outfit you have on. Do you see this Yeezy jacket? Is that a Yeezy yellow shearling?” the 37-year-old asked.



She also shared a picture of North with the caption: “Kanye & my kids line coming soon! #SequinDress #ShearlingCoat.”

Kardashian is no novice when it comes to designing children’s clothes. She released a kid’s line with her sisters Kourtney and Khloe in September.

West is set to debut his Yeezy Season 5 collection at New York Fashion Week on February 15.



