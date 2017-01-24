Samir Hussein/WireImage

Well, would you look at that stunner! Just over a week after a source confirmed to Us Weekly that Kirsten Dunst is engaged to her Fargo costar Jesse Plemons, the actress hit Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week, where she was only too happy to show off her engagement ring.



Clad in a white lace dress with a pussy bow, the Bring It On actress, 34, sat front row at Ralph & Russo on Monday, January 23, where she happily obliged photographers who asked for a close-up of her ring.



As for the bauble in question, which she subtly debuted at the Palm Springs International Film Festival on January 2, it appears to boast an oval-shaped center stone set in a yellow-gold band with baguette accents.

"Oval diamonds are getting a lot of play of late with celebrities," diamond expert Michael O'Connor tells Stylish. "Plus, the mounting is yellow gold, which is also an interesting trend." O'Connor estimates the center stone at about 3 carats, making the estimated value $80,000.



The Virgin Suicides star was also snapped comparing rings with her front-row mate, model Arizona Muse, who has been rocking her classic solitaire engagement ring since November.

Before her whirlwind romance with Plemons, Dunst dated her On the Road costar Garrett Hedlund for more than four years. She told InStyle UK last May (around the same time she split with Hedlund), "I am someone who wants to get married. If it happens in my mid-to-late 30s, it's going to be intimate. Courthouse, dinner party and DJ with friends and family. I'll treat it like it would be my 40th birthday."



