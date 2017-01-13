A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jan 12, 2017 at 5:51pm PST

Wigging out! Kylie Jenner debuted a brand new (and temporary) bright blonde bob in a series of Thursday, January 12, Instagrams and Snapchats.

The Kylie Cosmetics entrepreneur, 19, who last had long brunette locks, enlisted longtime wig stylist Tokyo Stylez to create a blunt bob. She modeled the piece for a series of videos and selfies, where she wore a black tank top underneath an oversized black bomber jacket, Adidas track pants and black knit Yeezys. And on January 13, she returned to Instagram to share more photos of her new look, where she stunned in a light-colored patent leather trench.

AKM-GSI

Unsurprisingly, she used her own goods for her glam. “☺️ we used ‘North Star’ ‘Duchess’ & ‘Sandy’ from #TheRoyalPeachPalette today,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star captioned a January 12 Instagram, mentioning the limited-edition eyeshadow palette. “Thank you thank you guys for the love today can't believe we sold out so fast. Follow @kyliecosmetics to stay updated on the next restock 🍑.”

Jenner, who has a whole closet dedicated to her colorful faux ‘dos, has been open about her love of switching up her style. "I first dyed my hair when I was 16. I dyed it blue, and I never even asked my mom. After that, I've just had this addiction to changing my hair," she said in a thekyliejenner.com post in 2015. "It makes me feel like a new person. I love feeling different, and I love leaving the house knowing that nobody has ever seen me this way."

Some of her most recent styles includes a sleek topknot for a 2017 Golden Globes afterparty, a center-parted wig with black streaks for her Christina Aguilera Halloween costume and a rose gold wig that fell past her shoulders in October.

