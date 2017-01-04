new year who dis A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jan 3, 2017 at 10:11pm PST

Sexy besties! Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods modeled similar swimsuits in a series of Instagram photos posted on Tuesday, January 3. The Kylie Cosmetics entrepreneur, 19, and the Asos Curve model, 19, displayed their bodacious bodies while poolside in black one-piece, front-zip swimsuits with fishnet bodices and neon green and orange piping, respectively. Both ladies wore their hair loose and kept their makeup minimal and glowy.

“new year who dis,” Jenner captioned one shot that displayed her ample backside (and racked up over 1.7 million likes).

👙💋 A photo posted by Heir Jordyn (@jordynwoods) on Jan 3, 2017 at 5:13pm PST

Not to be outdone, Woods shared a separate set of photos on her own Instagram account. In those, the pair traded their one-pieces for bright bikinis. Woods went with a lime green number while Jenner outfitted her curves in an orange version of the same suit.

Woods, who’s signed to Wilhelmina Models, dished on what having a famous best friend is like in an interview with The Cut in July 2016.

lil babies A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jan 3, 2017 at 4:26pm PST

“It’s become so normal for me that I don’t realize how different it is,” she said. “It’s something where, if you’re going out you have to be conscious that there may be five grown men following behind you in a car. Or if you want to just wake up and leave the house, to be aware that there will be photos taken, people watching, and anywhere you go, everyone will be staring. For most people, that’s not normal. But because it’s just become a lifestyle for me, I can only try to make her as normal as possible.”



Get celeb fashion, beauty tips, and more delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up for the Stylish by Us Weekly newsletter now!



