Kevin Mazur/Getty

"I was so beside myself with joy, wonderment and awe of the majestic that is the queen," Laverne Cox once said of the first time she met Beyoncé at the 2017 Grammy Awards. It appears the feeling is mutual. The 36-year-old pop star just tapped the Orange Is the New Black actress, 45, to star in a new campaign for her Ivy Park athleisure brand.

The announcement comes after Cox teased that she was collaborating on a super secret upcoming project with the "Flawless" singer last month. The transgender activist finally put the rumors to rest when she shared the news that she would be modeling for Ivy Park in a Wednesday, September 6, Instagram post.

"It's about being free," Cox wrote alongside a stunning photo of herself in an Ivy Park hooded sweatshirt and a corset. "Listening and moving without any judgment or limitation."

She continued, "I feel all tingly getting to finally share this beautiful new campaign with you all."

Ivy Park also shared a quote by Cox on the brand's social media, alongside a photo of the actress getting her makeup done for the shoot: "When I connect to something bigger than me and a power that is greater than I am, the world around me shifts."

Cox joins dancer Karen McDonald and models Grace Bol and Ralph Souffrant in the label's Fall/Winter 2017 campaign, which is "celebrating the beauty and strength found in uniqueness," the brand explained.

