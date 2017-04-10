Khaleesi would approve! Madonna took to Instagram on Sunday, April 9, to share a makeup-free selfie, and likened herself to Emilia Clarke’s kickass Game of Thrones character, Daenerys Targaryen.

When Mother of Dragons can't get out of her pajamas!.....,,,,,,,,lazy Sunday🌞😎🎉🌈💘! A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on Apr 9, 2017 at 1:59pm PDT

“When Mother of Dragons can't get out of her pajamas!.....,,,,,,,,lazy Sunday🌞😎🎉🌈💘!” the superstar, 58, captioned the fresh-faced pic. In the photo, Her Madgesty sports blonde pigtails, completely bare skin and a super sleepy expression. This isn’t the Grammy winner’s first tribute to Khaleesi. She dressed up as the GoT heroine for her annual Purim party in 2014.



Calling all Angels! 😇😇!! Shabbat Shalom people. 🙏🏻 We need a little peace at the end of such a crazy week!! 🎤😇🙏🏻💘 A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on Apr 7, 2017 at 5:29pm PDT

Madonna’s post came just days after she posted an adorable video of her newly adopted 4-year-old twins, Stella and Esther, singing in honor of Shabbat. “Calling all Angels! 😇😇!! Shabbat Shalom people. 🙏🏻” she captioned the sweet clip on Friday, April 7. “We need a little peace at the end of such a crazy week!! 🎤😇🙏🏻💘”

The “Living for Love” singer has frequently taken to social media to show off her youngest kids’ singing skills since she welcomed them into her home earlier this year. On February 18, she shared another Instagram video of the sisters performing “Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star.”

In the clip, Esther and Stella wore matching black-and-white striped pajamas and black socks as they sang the classic lullaby with piano accompaniment from an unidentified woman in the background. "A little night Music," Madonna captioned the post, alongside a series of star emojis.

As previously reported, Madonna announced on Instagram on February 8 that she had adopted the girls from Home of Hope, the same Malawi orphanage where she first met her son David in 2006. "I can officially confirm I have completed the process of adopting twin sisters from Malawi and am overjoyed that they are now part of our family," she wrote.

Madonna — who is raising Stella and Esther at her $40 million townhouse on Manhattan’s Upper East Side with the help of a Malawian caretaker — is also mom of Lourdes, 20, with ex Carlos Leon; Rocco, 16, with ex-husband Guy Ritchie; and David and Mercy, both 11, who were adopted from Malawi in 2006 and 2009, respectively.

