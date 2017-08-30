"I'm not as casual as most people," says Mariah Carey as she opens her Tribeca triplex's closet to the world. That's an understatement: Among the possessions in the 47-year-old pop star's stash are a Birkin from Floyd Mayweather, an extensive lineup of Louboutins and Marilyn Monroe's personal belongings.

The "We Belong Together" singer shares the inside of her closet in a new video for Vogue.com. "I'm a shoe fanatic," she says while pointing out rows and rows of Christian Louboutin, Giuseppe Zanotti and Manolo Blahnik heels in every color of the rainbow, some with serious bling! "Oh, you think I have enough of them? Here's the only shoes that matter in here," she quips, pointing to a pair of black-and-white pool slides.

Next up, Carey shows a stunning pink Birkin bag, which she reveals was a gift from boxer Mayweather. "He told me every time somebody asks, to make sure they know it's a gift from Floyd," she recounts, "so it's from the champ."

She also keeps items that once belonged to Monroe: "I have Marilyn's white piano upstairs in my living room," she notes. "It's from when she was a child and it’s like my prized possession. I love the glamour. It's just something about that specific era where it's just like, you know, magical."

Another of Monroe's items: A compact. "She had it for the Golden Globes, I believe," Carey explains. "She had her speech inside. It just seemed like a really sweet thing to have and if I had written a speech and kept it, I would want someone to keep it for me."

The star also fills her closet with lots and lots of lingerie. "I guess I dress up a lot, but if I had my way, I'd just walk around the house in lingerie,” she shares. "I walk around in more of like a slip dress with a robe over it — bustiers and stuff might be more for private times."

But it's not just Carey's wardrobe that's super glamorous: Her 6-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe have some seriously stylish clothes themselves. In the clip, Moroccan is even wearing a luxe studded leather moto jacket!

Watch the full video above!

Be a trendsetter! Sign up now for the Stylish by Us Weekly newsletters to get celeb fashion, beauty tips, and more delivered directly to your inbox.