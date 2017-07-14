Image Group LA/ABC via Getty

Michelle Obama's fashion choices do not disappoint — and the 2017 ESPYs were no exception. At the 25th annual awards ceremony, held this year on Wednesday, July 12, the former first lady stunned yet again in a sexy Cushnie et Ochs dress — and over $20,000 worth of bling!

Obama, 53, wore two Hearts on Fire stackable rings to present the Arthur Ashe Courage Award to Timothy Shriver on behalf of his mother, the late Special Olympics founder, Eunice Kennedy Shriver. The first sparkler, which has four rows of blinding diamonds totaling 1.95-carats laid on 18-karat white gold, retails at $10,999. The second, a slightly smaller but equally amazing piece, has two rows of pave diamonds, which have a combined weight of 2-carats. The 18-karat white gold double band can be snatched up for $9,500.

So, in total, Obama, was wearing a casual $20,499 of diamond jewelry!

Michelle, who is mom of daughters 19-year-old Malia and 16-year-old Sasha, paired her jewels with a Cushnie et Ochs midi dress. The long-sleeve black frock had an eye-catching asymmetrical neckline. The Harvard and Princeton graduate finished her look by slipping into a pair of sleek pointed toe pumps with diagonal straps.

Kevin Winter/Getty (2)

For her hair, the 5-foot-11 beauty went simple with straightened locks parted slightly to one side. She wore natural-looking makeup with a subtle pink lip.

Presenting the biggest award of the night to Shriver, Michelle, who got a standing ovation, said: "I am here tonight to honor a remarkable woman. A woman who believed everyone has something to contribute and everyone deserves to push themselves to find out what they're made of and to compete and win. She knew that when we give others a chance to fulfill our greatest potential, we all win."

