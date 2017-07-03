For Minka Kelly, fashion is about more than just clothing — it's an opportunity to change the world. The actress, 37, works closely with fashionABLE, a clothing and accessories brand that employs women in extreme poverty areas, and has helped design multiple pieces for their collections.

"We're creating jobs for women," Kelly exclusively told Us Weekly at Beverly Hills' n:Philanthropy Give Back Garden Party on Wednesday, June 28. "The bags and all the leather is made by women in Ethiopia who are coming out of the sex industry. Our shoes are made by women in Peru and our jewelry is made by women in Nashville because now we work with women domestically. They make jewelry and they're coming out of homelessness and drug addiction."

The brand, which sells shoes, jewelry and handbags in addition to clothing, has produced a closet-staple that Kelly will be wearing all summer long. "Our slides are my favorite," she says of the $78 double-strap slip-ons, available in three colors. "They're so comfortable. They mold to your feet. I live in them."

The slides fit seamlessly into the L.A. resident's summer wardrobe, which she describes as "comfortable. Easy, breezy." That includes flowing maxi skirts and billowing summer dresses: "Something easy and not fussy that I don't have to fidget with," the star explains.



Kelly's no-fuss attitude carries over to her warmer-months makeup routine as well. "It's usually just a little mascara and chap stick," she reveals of her daily product stable. "I'm not good at applying [makeup], so I don't wear much unless I have a professional putting it on!"

Though the Friday Night Lights alum's simple, chic style exudes casual cool vibe, she reveals that her confidence comes not only from within, but from who's surrounding her: "I feel my most comfortable when I'm around my friends and people who love me and people that I love. I guess that's when I feel the most comfortable." She jokes: "And when I'm not wearing heels!"

