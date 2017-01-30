Miss Universe 2017, Iris Mittenaere, is only the second French winner ever! Learn more about the pageant queen and aspiring dental surgeon. Credit: TED ALJIBE/AFP/Getty Images

Say bonjour to the new Miss Universe! Miss France, Iris Mittenaere, took home the 2017 title on Sunday, January 29, in Manila, Philippines, making her only the second Miss France to ever wear the crown.

The Lille native celebrated her roots during the preliminaries in a Moulin Rouge–inspired costume, and she had some choice words about the global refugee crisis. Here are five more things to know about the newly minted Miss Universe!



1. Her win is a big one for France — and Europe!



Not only is Mittenaere the second Miss France ever to become Miss Universe — the first was Christiane Martel — she's also the first European winner, period, since 2002. Oksana Federova of Russia won in 2002, though she later resigned.

2. She's pursuing a degree in dental surgery.



Which is why she'll be using her platform to promote oral hygiene.

3. She celebrated her 24th birthday during the preliminaries.

The French stunner celebrated with a personalized cake on January 26, the day after her birthday.

4. She loves to cook.

Mittenaere often shares snaps of herself cooking, via Instagram. She recently shared one with Michelin chef Frédéric Anton.

5. She's all about #NoBanNoWall.

While Americans have been protesting Donald Trump's travel ban, the pageant queen proudly answered a question about the global refugee crisis with a message of inclusion. "In France we want to have the most globalization that we can," said Mittenaere, with her French translated into English. "We want to have the biggest exchange of people that we can. Maybe someday that will change, but now we have open borders."

She added, "Having open borders allows us to travel more through the world and to find out more about what's out there in the world."

