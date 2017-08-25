Morning Makeup Tip: The One Product to Use in a Rush

Here at Stylish, we want our readers to look their best 24/7, so we’re taking a page from Us Weekly’s On-Air Correspondent Christina Garibaldi’s playbook for our video series Morning Makeup Tip. Garibaldi gets glam daily for the cameras, learning the easiest tips and tricks while she gets her makeup done.



In today’s video, Garibaldi gets the scoop from makeup artist Karla Duarte on the product you need to reach for when you are in a rush.



We’ve all been there: you wake up late, you’re short on time, but you don’t want to leave the house without looking presentable. What’s a girl to do?

Duarte shows Us the best way to beautify an entire face with one simple product!

To see Garibaldi’s full glam session watch the Facebook Live below!