You might have thought today was just another Saturday but it’s not — it’s National Blowout Day! And to celebrate we got NYC hairstylist and Butterfly Studio Salon founder Kattia Solano to tell Us Weekly her secrets to getting a perfect blowdry. So fire up your hairdryer and get to work!

Step 1) Getting a great finish starts just after you step out of the shower! Solano says after blotting hair with a towel, “Apply a light cream or serum on the ends.” This will help fight frizz. One to try: Kerastase Serum Therapiste.

Step 2) After parting your mane where you like, divide it into four sections: two in the back and two in the front on each side.

Step 3) Hit your roots with hot air on low. Solano’s secret tip: Brush them in the direction opposite from how you’ll be wearing your hair for more volume. Repeat on other side until the roots are dry.



Step 4) With a round brush, twist the strands in one of the four sections away from the face as you blowdry with the nozzle aimed downward. Leave each section in a loose twist when you move on to the next one. Continue until all four are finished.

Step 5) Solano then says to join the sections on both sides into two bigger twists while they set.

Step 6) When hair is completely cool, Solano says, “Flip over and shake the roots out, lightly running your hands through the ends for separation.”



Step 7) Finish with a texturizing hair product like Oribe Dry spray to lock in the style.

