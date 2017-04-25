Do blondes have more fun? 👅 decisions, decisions... A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Apr 24, 2017 at 10:53am PDT

Leave Her Minajesty alone! Nicki Minaj took to social media on Monday, April 24, to share a photo of herself trying on a blonde wig — and her fans were not happy about it.

The drama began when the “No Frauds” rapper, who has previously rocked lighter locks, posted a pic of herself in the platinum hairpiece, asking, “Do blondes have more fun?”

Minaj’s legions of Barbz did not hold back when responding to the hip-hop star’s simple query. Apparently, the chart-topping diva’s devotees would rather see her working on new music than worrying about her hair.

“[BREAKING NEWS] IT IS CONFIRMED THAT BLONDES DO HAVE MORE FUN, ESPECIALLY WHEN RECORDING AN ALBUM,” one fan shared, while another wrote: “Instead of trying on wigz, why don’t you get your azz back in the studio?!”

Minaj caught wind of the reactions and decided to respond via Twitter. “I asked if blondes have more fun, somebody commented: blondes have more fun recording an album,” the recording artist, who seemed to agree, wrote on Monday. “Now GO SIS!”

I asked if blondes have more fun, somebody commented: blondes have more fun recording an album now GO SIS! 😩😂😭😭😭 I'm tired of being bullied😩 — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) April 24, 2017

She jokingly added, “I’m tired of being bullied.”

Even Minaj’s mother, Carol Maraj, offered her two cents in response to the female MC’s question about the color of her mane. “Black hair. #myvote,” Carol wrote, to which her daughter replied, “Mommy you’re not included in the voting process.”

