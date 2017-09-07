Rejoice! NYX Is Bringing Back the Lip Vault for a Third Time

There’s good news in the world of beauty today: NYX is not only bringing back their cult-fave lipstick vault, but that they have also upped the ante by dropping three versions, all for the benefit of your makeup collection (and wallet).



Vaults, a.k.a. super-sized sets of beauty loot, are the makeover lover’s kryptonite. After all, who could resist both the massive amount of product received and the incredibly reasonable pricing? And NYX’s first two releases were a huge hit with the brand's fans, so you can expect a frenzy around the new offerings.



The first of the three vaults, the Lingerie Vault, will feature 30 matte nude shades, while the Liquid Suede vault is getting a boost of six more shades than it had last year, for 30 lipsticks in total. Last but not least, the Soft Matte Lip Cream Vault II will contain 36 creamy matte shades, including 12 totally new shades.



The best part? Each vault will retail for $65. Bear in mind, NYX Matte Lip Creams retail for $7 a pop, so a kit containing 30 or more lipsticks gives you quite the bang for your buck, not to mention you will have endless shade options for your #FOTD Instagram selfie.



Currently, the only vault that is available is the Liquid Suede Cream set, but we have our eyes peeled for the remaining two vaults’ release later this month.



While you’re waiting, check out the brand’s Glitter Primer if you need a boost of sparkle. It’s so fun it made it to our list of 10 drugstore festival finds.

Get celeb fashion, beauty tips, and more delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up for the Stylish by Us Weekly newsletter now!