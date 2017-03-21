Courtesy Pat McGrath

Mother has done it again! Gird your loins and set a calendar alert, because Pat McGrath Labs is launching 006 on April 11, and believe Us, you will want to get your hands on this one! What’s it all about?

We first got a hint during New York Fashion Week in February, when makeup maestro Pat McGrath posted a picture on her Instagram of Gigi Hadid backstage at the Anna Sui show wearing luminous blue eyeshadow. Alongside the pic, she wrote, “Coming Soon from Pat McGrath Labs… #StayTuned.”



#BTS @officialannasui with the GORGEOUS @gigihadid ⚡️⚡️⚡️ Coming Soon from Pat McGrath Labs..... #StayTuned #makeupbypatmcgrath #NYFW #GigiHadid A post shared by Pat McGrath (@patmcgrathreal) on Feb 15, 2017 at 5:23pm PST

Courtesy Pat McGrath

The frenzy continued in Milan, where McGrath posted from backstage at the Prada show. Then came Marni and Versace… and Valentino in Paris!

#TheLook at @Prada on the DIVINE @lafaretta ⚡️⚡️⚡️ SOMETHING IS COMING..... #makeupbypatmcgrath #patmcgrathlabs006 #pradafw17 A post shared by Pat McGrath (@patmcgrathreal) on Feb 23, 2017 at 2:04pm PST

Well, the cat’s out of the bag! Pat McGrath Labs announced today the launch of a new collection, dubbed Dark Star 006. The products are the secret to “ecstasy-inducing eyes,” according to McGrath.

But these aren’t just any makeup products. The shades and textures work together to create myriad finishes that bounce light for ultimate shine and holographic effects — so major! McGrath shared her inspiration in a press release: “The Dark Star 006 kit is all about the infinite blackness of outer space, a star before it goes supernova, the iridescence of a raven’s wing, a kohl-rimmed punk with smoke curling from their cigarette, but also a refined rebellion.”

Choose from two versions: UltraViolet Blue with a cerulean blue pigment, or UltraSuede Brown, which contains a sheer, shimmery coffee that McGrath told me is the “fixer” of eyeshadows, making the most of any shade you already own. Along with the star shade, kits contain Astral White pigment, Mercury pigment, Dark Matter pigment, Black SmudgeLiner eye kohl, a blender brush and Cyber Clear eye gloss, an opalescent gel that transforms any shade to a magical Unicorn-kissed hue.

Kits cost $130 and will be available in limited edition at 12 p.m. ET on April 11 at patmcgrath.com — get ‘em while you can!



Be a trendsetter! Sign up now for the Stylish by Us Weekly newslettersto get celeb fashion, beauty tips, and more delivered directly to your inbox.



