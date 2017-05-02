Grand slam. Serena Williams put her baby bump on display as she attended the 2017 Met Gala in NYC on Monday, May 1.



Kevin Mazur/WireImage





The pregnant tennis superstar, 35, turned heads in a tight-fitting green halter dress as she attended the event with her fiance, Reddit cofounder Alexis Ohanian.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Last month, Williams accidentally revealed via Snapchat that she and Ohanian are expecting their first child together.

“I have this thing where I've been checking my status and taking pictures every week to see how far along I'm getting. I’ve been so good about it, but this was the one time it slipped,” she told Gayle King at a TED conference in Vancouver on April 25. “It was a good moment. I was only going to wait five or six more days.”

Williams, who is more than 21 weeks pregnant, is taking maternity leave, but will be back on the court next year.

