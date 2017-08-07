Charles Pitt/246paps/MEGA

Rihanna is trying on mermaid-inspired hair for size! The 29-year-old star stepped out on Sunday, August 6, at the Crop Over festival in Barbados rocking blue loosely curled blue-green hair.

The Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets actress has previously rocked practically every color under the sun, from fire engine red, gray, to blonde, and has sported waist-length locks to pixie cuts. Naturally, mermaid hair was the next logical step.

when yo hurr ready for crop ova' A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Aug 5, 2017 at 11:51pm PDT

The “Love On the Brain” singer debuted the new 'do on Instagram. “When yo hurr ready for crop over,” she captioned the post, which has been viewed more than 2.6 million times. Later in the day, she posted another photo that gave a detailed look at her new hair, as well as her light and shimmery smokey eye and gorgeous glossy lips.

The Fenty Beauty founder put up yet another shot of her hair showing how it coordinated with her blue manicure with the caption, “crawpova.’17."

Rihanna is fresh off her international press tour for Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, in which she costarred with Cara Delevingne. During the press tour, it was Delevingne, 24, who rocked mermaid and fairy-inspired hair, while Rihanna sported her natural hair color.Her styles included cascading waves, half-updo’s and a very stylish high ponytail.

Tell Us: What do you think Rihanna will do to change her hair next?

Be a trendsetter! Download the Us Weekly app to get celeb fashion, beauty tips and more delivered directly to your iPhone.