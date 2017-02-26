Ryan Gosling tends to cut a mighty fine figure, both on the big screen and off. But at the 2017 Academy Awards on Sunday, February 26, in Los Angeles, the La La Land actor modeled a look that drew one fascinating comparison from social commenters: a diaper.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The Oscar nominee, 36, who attended the Oscars with his sister Mandi while partner Eva Mendes stayed at home, modeled a Gucci tuxedo on the red carpet. And while the tux itself was nothing too odd, people found the accompanying button-up he wore, complete with mini-ruffles piped in black, straight from an '80s prom, hilarious.

Frazer Harrison/Getty

Here are a few sample tweets to prove it:

Fun fact Ryan Gosling's shirt is made from a pair of ruffled underwear I wore as a child pic.twitter.com/iwd9UK9HHR — Ariana Bacle (@iambacle) February 27, 2017

Ryan Gosling's shirt. You know you thought about that too. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/0SGISOYCa3 — Alessandra Porfiri🍦 (@AlessandraPorf) February 27, 2017

Is Ryan Gosling to a 1973 high school prom after the #Oscars? He's got the right shirt for it, but should change to a powder blue jacket. ^^ — Lady Mary's Eyebrows (@L_MarysEyebrows) February 27, 2017

Ryan Gosling with the a+ nudibranch reference on the shirt pic.twitter.com/fpGEQQYG4q — Rebecca L (@rmless) February 27, 2017

With his ruffled dress shirt, Ryan Gosling looks like he's going to an 80s wedding. And he's still hot. #oscars — Jessica Hamlin-Bois (@JessicaHamlinB) February 27, 2017

Ryan Gosling is wearing the exact same tux shirt that I rented to people in the 80s at Masters' Tuxedo, Monroeville's Finest. — LauriLand (@LauriLand) February 27, 2017

Can we discuss Ryan Gosling's shirt and the bet he apparently lost? — Josh Barro (@jbarro) February 27, 2017

The more they show Ryan Gosling's puffy shirt, the more I kind of start to like it #Oscars — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) February 27, 2017

Of course, Gosling wasn't the only man with a bold sense of style on the carpet. Terrence Howard attended the Oscars in a printed sapphire robe…. by La Perla. (Very Hugh Hefner of you, sir.)

But to be fair, Gosling was nominated for his role in a retro-inspired film, so… fair? Just focus on his face, everyone. You can't be mad at that face.

