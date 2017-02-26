Ryan Gosling tends to cut a mighty fine figure, both on the big screen and off. But at the 2017 Academy Awards on Sunday, February 26, in Los Angeles, the La La Land actor modeled a look that drew one fascinating comparison from social commenters: a diaper.

The Oscar nominee, 36, who attended the Oscars with his sister Mandi while partner Eva Mendes stayed at home, modeled a Gucci tuxedo on the red carpet. And while the tux itself was nothing too odd, people found the accompanying button-up he wore, complete with mini-ruffles piped in black, straight from an '80s prom, hilarious.

Here are a few sample tweets to prove it:








Of course, Gosling wasn't the only man with a bold sense of style on the carpet. Terrence Howard attended the Oscars in a printed sapphire robe…. by La Perla. (Very Hugh Hefner of you, sir.)

But to be fair, Gosling was nominated for his role in a retro-inspired film, so… fair? Just focus on his face, everyone. You can't be mad at that face.

Be a trendsetter! Sign up now for the Stylish by Us Weekly newsletters to get celeb fashion, beauty tips, and more delivered directly to your inbox.