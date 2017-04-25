Selena Gomez can do no wrong. The “It Ain’t Me” singer debuted a chic new bob haircut on Instagram on Tuesday, April 25.



In the edgy polaroid snaps, the 24-year-old poses in what looks like a bathrobe while showcasing her freshly cut locks. Gomez, who is a spokeswoman for Pantene, didn’t offer a caption, leaving fans wondering about the inspiration behind the new look. Some speculated that she was wearing a wig, or that it was an old photo.

The Disney alum has gone short before. In December, she shared an Instagram pic of her shoulder-length look, after chopping off what appeared to be several inches.

The “Kill Em With Kindness” songstress was most recently spotted at Coachella with her boyfriend, The Weeknd, on April 15 and is expected to attend the 2017 Met Gala on Monday, May 1.

