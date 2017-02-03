Valorie Darling Photography

Looking for a formal dress with a side of boho breeziness? Take a cue from Lauren Bushnell! The Bachelor contestant may have taken her engagement photos with fiancé Ben Higgins last October, but the boho stunner she wore during the shoot only just hit the market.



While Bushnell, 26, had a few wardrobe changes for the shoot, this blush-tinted, embroidered number, complete with flutter sleeves, was a standout from the photos snapped by Valorie Darling in Malibu. Naturally, she accessorized with her 4.25-carat Neil Lane engagement ring.



Her Bachelor, 28, meanwhile, kept casual in an untucked button-up, black jeans and lace-up shoes.

Courtesy David's Bridal

But back to Bushnell: Love her look as much as we do? Jet Set Diaries Embroidered Chiffon Dress with Plunging Neckline is officially on sale at David's Bridal for $289.95, just in time for your next big spring function.



The Ben & Lauren: Happily Ever After? stars discussed their pending nuptials with Us Weekly last fall. "We have really been trying to focus on our relationship and taking everything day by day," Bushnell said. "Life has been so crazy that I think if we start to think [about airing a wedding special], we get a little overwhelmed, and we’re just finishing up this project."



As for the shoot? Nothing stressful about that. When she finally started sharing the pics via Instagram, she captioned one, "I'm just going to keep em comin because I feel like I'm in a @taylorswift music video and that is where dreams come true."

