No one puts Misty Copeland in a corner. The dancer, who leapt to fame in 2015 when she became the first African American principal dancer of the American Ballet Theater, is equally as skilled when it comes to fashion design as evidenced by her 13-piece activewear collection for Under Armour out now.

In an interview with Vogue, the 34-year-old star says she’s “not in clothes for very long periods of time, because I literally have something to wear to the studio and then I’m in a leotard and tights for eights hours of the day. So all these pieces fit into my everyday streetwear.”

The gym- and studio-ready line of bomber jackets, harem jogger pants, leggings and crop tops range in price from $45 to $200, so while we can’t all have a dancer’s body like Copeland’s, wearing a piece from the form-fitting line is definitely a hop, skip and jump in the right direction. “When I’m working out or when I’m wearing an Under Armour piece in the studio, it can’t be frivolous stuff that just gets in the way,” she explains to Vogue. “It has to be body-conscious, and I have to be able to move in it.”

But while the dancer, who is married to attorney Olu Evans, champions the style ethos of Under Armour, she’s not as supportive of the comments made earlier this week by the company’s CEO Kevin Plank, which endorsed the Trump administration. (“To have such a pro-business president is something that is a real asset for the country,” Plank said in an interview with CNBC’s Fast Money Halftime Report on Tuesday.)



“I strongly disagree with Kevin Plank’s recent comments in support of Trump as recently reported,” Copeland Instagrammed on Thursday, February 9. “The one topic I’ve never backed away from speaking openly about is the importance of diversity and inclusion. It is imperative to me that my partners and sponsors share this belief."

Copeland isn’t the only Under Armour spokesperson speaking out against the CEO — Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry has also expressed his disdain for Plank’s remarks.







