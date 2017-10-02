Bombshell beauty! Sofia Vergara is confident, sexy and beautiful, but what are the Modern Family actress’ secrets to looking that good? Vergara opened up to Us Weekly about her morning makeup routine, her beauty inspiration and her sleeping habits. Watch the video above.

Beauty Products She Won’t Leave Home Without

Vergara, 45, keeps it pretty simple when it comes to makeup-on-the go, telling Us that mascara, lipstick and sunblock are the three products that she always has on hand.

Her First Step of the Day

TV’s highest paid actress told Us, “If I don't shower I don’t feel beautiful or clean, I feel like if I don’t shower, I’m puffy.”

She may need that shower because when her husband Joe Manganiello is out of town “I sleep in ceramic wrap and coconut oil everywhere.”

How She Puts The “Beauty” In Beauty Sleep

The actress is a 32F so she admits that she does wear a bra to bed — but only when she’s sleeping alone. She says with a wink in her voice “it’s different when you're with your husband.”

Another undergarment Vergara may be sporting is her new underwear line, EBY, which is a subscription-based underwear company that will benefit women. Ten percent of all EBY sales go to the Seven Bar Foundation, which empowers women to rise up from poverty and into business. Vergara revealed there is another great feature to this underwear: “it doesn’t give you a muffin top.”

Her Quickest Get-Ready Routine

When Vergara is not up at 5 a.m. getting into her Modern Family character, Gloria, you can find her doing “a little foundation, tinted moisturizer” to get her day started.

The Best Beauty Advice She’s Ever Received

“Stick to what works for you,” the CoverGirl spokesmodel told Us. “No matter what is going on in fashion if you know that a certain color looks good on you, stick to it.”

