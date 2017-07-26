Rick Rowell/ABC via Getty

Chris Harrison has been overseeing the handing out of roses and looking great doing it on The Bachelor franchise for 15 years. The person that the host, 46, has to thank for keeping him coifed on-camera: Makeup artist Gina Modica, who has been working with the star since the start.

Modica told Refinery29, "He's brought me on for every show after his first appearance as host of The Bachelor n 2002!"

While she says he's very low-key in the makeup chair, she does have a few tricks she uses to keep him looking cool under pressure. She shared a few as well as some behind-the-scenes details with the site.

@chrisbharrison and @therachlindsay looking fabulous as usual. @bacheloretteabc #bachelornation #makeupbyginamodica A post shared by Gina Modica (@ginamo11) on Jun 27, 2017 at 8:51pm PDT

On his line-free skin:

"People ask me all the time whether he's had injections, if he's had work done, if he dyes his hair. The answer to all of those questions is no!" she says. She credits the vegan line Glycelene Skincare for keeping his face as creaseless as the day they started together.

On her surprising anti-self-tanner stance:

"I ask everyone that I work with not to tan their face because it's hard getting rid of that orange look with foundation," Modica says. "[Harrison] golfs a lot, so his face is always getting color."

On the star’s low-maintenance approach to grooming:

"Whenever he's on camera. I'm only a few feet away from him, so if he needs anything I'm there. I don't think he even thinks [about makeup] until he sees me standing in front of him with powder," she says.

