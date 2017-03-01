Something to sing about! The Weeknd is topping the charts and now he’s getting involved in the world of fashion thanks to a new collaboration with H&M. The Swedish retailer teased its March 2 release with new pictures of The Weeknd modeling the menswear collection on Monday, February 27.



H&M

“Spring Icons Selected by The Weeknd," which debuts online and in stores March 2, blends utility and street wear silhouettes, according to H&M. “I love the mix of urban pieces like bombers and hoodies with tailored shirts and blazers,” the Canada native, born Abel Tesfaye, said in an H&M statement. “Every piece is both effortless and fresh, which is just how menswear should be.”



The Starboy singer revealed the streets of Los Angeles inspired the 25-piece collection. “I want to express myself through what surrounds me,” he said in the Thursday, February 2 teaser video above. “This city is one hell of a full tank. The sun, the sunsets, the pools, the night, these people, ocean, basements.”



H&M

The collaboration certainly aligns with The Weeknd’s polished, yet casual, personal uniform too. The 26-year-old, who is currently on the European leg of his Starboy tour, is typically spotted wearing a version of a jacket (leather, bomber, denim - you name it!) and jeans. Last night, his outerwear of choice was a camel coat leaving La Reserve hotel in Paris with new girlfriend Selena Gomez, who has been by his side ahead of his February 28 Accorhotels Arena concert.



Unsurprisingly, the Weeknd told Billboard on Thursday, February 2 that the primary piece in the collection is a bomber jacket, which for his generation is “is like a replacement for the suit jacket,” he told the music magazine. “It's a piece that men wear every day, and it's something that I would wear for any occasion, whether it's on the street or going to an awards ceremony. For me, bomber jackets are smart, but they are also street and have a lot of attitude.”

The affordable line, which will include jackets, blazers and hoodies will vary in price from $14.99 to $79.99, according to Women’s Wear Daily.

