You'll want to keep the lights on for this one: Urban Decay’s new mascara, Troublemaker, is so good it should be illegal. After what seems like months of teasing (UD founder Wende Zomnir posted a sneak peek of the product to her Instagram in July), the latest lash amplifier is finally here. The midnight black formula coats hairs in one stroke for long, voluminous lashes that withstand heat and sweat — and any super-steamy situation you find yourself in.

The custom-made brush grabs lashes, boosting volume by almost 14 percent, while separating and curling. The packaging is gorgeous, too. Not only is the tube double-walled and faceted to preserve the integrity of the product, it also has a rainbow coating that’s straight out of your unicorn dreams.

Here at Stylish, we love wearing it to girls' night out with the brand's recently launched $54 Naked Heat palette. The 12-shade limited edition kit is packed with warm-toned reds, burgundy and copper to emulate that dreamy golden hour light that makes for the most flattering Instagram posts.



Urban Decay Troublemaker Mascara retails for $24 and is available at Sephora, Ulta Beauty, Macy’s in-stores and online and UrbanDecay.com starting on September 5.



