Vanessa Hudgens, Nina Dobrev and More Celebs Are Rocking HADID Eyewear

Gigi and Bella Hadid are household names in the fashion industry, but their lesser-known older sister Alana is carving out a niche in her own right. The 32-year-old self-proclaimed eyewear fanatic launched HADID Eyewear with her real estate mogul father, Mohamed Hadid, earlier this year, and the brand has already amassed a strong celebrity following.

On her way out to dinner in L.A., Nina Dobrev was spotted in the brand's black Captain sunglasses on Thursday, August 10. The 28-year-old actress paired the $169 frames with high-waisted jeans, a red-strap tank, a moto jacket, and scarlet cross-body bag.



Another star wearing the sunglasses label: Vanessa Hudgens. The Grease! Live star, 28, left the gym in style while wearing geometric leggings, a sports bra, an unzipped hoodie and, of course, HADID Eyewear frames. Though Hudgens' exact style is no longer available, a similar white camo pair can be snatched up for $149.



Model Romee Strijd was also seen shielding her eyes with the stylish brand. Her pick: This $149 fun take on a cat-eye. Jasmine Sanders is a fan, as well, and donned the line's bold and colorful Mile High Carnaval style.

"Because we're still not over it..." HADID Eyewear posted on the brand's Instagram page on April 28, 2017, alongside a shot of the singer. "@golden_barbie being the babe she is in #HadidEyewear Mile High #Carnival 🎡 online now!"

A fun fact about the brand: The frames are designed to be unisex! "We always wanted to do something, and with accessories you can make them unisex," Alana told In Style of her brand. "We wanted something that represented our whole family, and we definitely wanted something for everyone, to have a pair that would fit every face, every personality."



