Oh, the never-ending struggle to find clothes that are boardroom-sophisticated, yet super chic and able to seamlessly transition to the after-work happy hour scene. Enter Gabrielle Union for New York & Company. The 44-year-old actress’ collaboration with the fashion label launched on Wednesday, August 16 — and the wide-leg jumpsuits, silky kimonos and pencil dresses with peek-a-boo cutouts are sure to breathe new life into your work wardrobe. Scroll through the photos below to see Union model some of our favorite looks!