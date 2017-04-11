Revel in This 5-Year-Old's Adorable Unicorn Makeup Tutorial

The unicorn makeup trend brings out fans’ inner child, but it turns out actual kids love it too! Baby Gap model Charli Rose posted an adorable makeup tutorial with Tarte Cosmetics’ latest additions March 28.

From the Make Believe in Yourself collection, the 5-year-old uses the tarteist PRO glow liquid highlighter ($29) — “It’s pretty,” she declares — Spellbound Sprinkle Face & Body Glitter ($15), Spellbound Glow Rainbow Highlighter ($30) and tarteist quick dry matte lip paint ($20). Though Charli struggles a bit with neatly applying the seafoam lip color, she ends up creating a beautifully magical look.

The tiny makeup maven also employs Tarte’s limited-edition Magic Wands Brush Set ($39) to apply the products and as an accessory in transforming into a true unicorn. Her second-ever beauty tutorial has already racked up more than 22,000 views — 20,000 more than her debut video from August 2016.

Tarte approves of Charli’s sweet video too. “We can't even handle how adorable @_themakeupdoll's daughter @lovecharlirose is!” the company posted on Instagram Monday, April 10. “Do yourself a favor and watch this little #unicorn turn up the glam with our #makebelieveinyourself collection!”

On her own account, Charli promised that more videos would follow. “Thanks for all the love on my video!” she wrote Sunday, April 9. “Stay tuned for more!"

Be a trendsetter! Sign up now for the Stylish by Us Weekly newslettersto get celeb fashion, beauty tips, and more delivered directly to your inbox.