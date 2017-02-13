These are the 10 Best Beauty Looks From the 2017 Grammys

Editor's Picks

Top 10 Best Beauty Looks From the 2017 Grammys, Ranked! — Get the Details!

10. Demi Lovato’s Contoured Cheeks
Us Weekly Beauty Director Gwen Flamberg shares her picks for the 10 best hair, makeup and nail looks straight from the 2017 Grammys red carpet. Get the scoop on Adele’s makeup, Rihanna’s hair, Beyonce’s nails and more, then shop the products!

10. Demi Lovato’s Contoured Cheeks

Looking sharp! The “Confident” singer's face was more sculpted than ever. To create definition, makeup artist Jill Powell used layered liquid and powder formulas by Giorgio Armani Beauty. On cheeks: Fluid Sheer #6 for a healthy glow, followed by bronzing powder on the forehead, cheekbones and the sides of Lovato’s neck. Next came Chinese New Year Highlighting Palette on tops of cheekbones and on apples of cheeks to add a warm glow. The finishing touch: Cheek Fabric Blush in Dolci on the apples.

Demi Lovato