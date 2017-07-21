TOP 5

STORIES

Beauty DNA

Beauty DNA: Five Secrets to Stealing Gigi Hadid’s Sultry Style

By Roxanne Adamiyatt
5
Hadid leaves ABC's 'The View' on September 9, 2016 in New York City. James Devaney/GC Images

Gigi Hadid knows a thing or two about turning heads on the red carpet with smoldering vibes. Read on to get the secrets to her style!