TOP 5

STORIES

Exclusive Pics

Inside Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy’s Fairytale Wedding

By Sierra Marquina
22
Collins I Nai

Peta Murgatroyd married fellow DTWS pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy at Huntington, New York’s Oheka Castle on Saturday, July 8 — click through to see all the stunning photos