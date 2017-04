I’ll tell you what I want, what I really, really want — every single item in the Victoria Beckham for Target collection, available in stores and on Target.com this Sunday, April 9. Inspired by her Victoria, Victoria Beckham couture line, the 200-plus-piece collection for women, girls, toddlers and babies includes an “I need it now” variety of dresses, tops and bottoms in soft pastels, vivid brights and spring prints in sizes XS to 3X for women and NB to XL for girls. Victoria Beckham chats with Stylish about her Target designs, ranging in price from $6 to $70, with most items under $40, and Us accessorizes them. Can you spot the difference between her expensive and affordable lines? Tell Us!